VIVE L' EMPEREUR is an exciting, solitaire wargame depicting the Battle of Waterloo fought on June 18, 1815. Controlling the French side as the Emperor Napoleon, you have conducted a brilliant campaign so far against not one, but two, Allied armies, defeating Field Marshal Blucher’s Prussians at Ligny and forcing the Anglo-Allied army under the Duke of Wellington to retreat from Quatre Bras. You have sent a wing of your army under Marshal Grouchy to keep the Prussians and the British-Dutch armies separate. Meanwhile, Wellington and his Dutch allies with 68,000 men have fallen back to a ridge line before the small town of Waterloo. On this rainy and muddy day, your 72,000-strong French army must defeat the Anglo-Allied Army before the Prussians can regroup, avoid Grouchy, and arrive on the battlefield. Are you up for the challenge?
Vive L’Empereur is a hex-and-counter war game that uses a chit-pull system to generate random force activations for both sides. The Anglo-Allied and Prussian forces (the forces of the solitaire side) move and conduct combat using random instructions from the game’s Activation Table.
AGE: 12+
TIME TO PLAY: 3+ hours
PLAYERS: 1-2
SOLITAIRE SYSTEM COMPATIBILITY: 10 out of 10
SOLITAIRE SYSTEM COMPLEXITY: 5 out of 10
GAME COMPONENTS:
-
One 17x22" inch Game Map
-
162 game pieces
-
Two Player Aid Sheets
-
One Example of Play Booklet
-
One Rulebook
CREDITS:
Game Design: Hermann Luttmann
Development: Fred Manzo
Game Art: Jose Ramon Faura
Box Design: Mark Mahaffey
Producer: Michael W. Kennedy
Copyright 2023 © White Dog Games.
"I have a new favorite...Vive L'Empereur from White Dog Games. Solitaire with a pretty slick bot playing the Allies/Prussians. I've only played a few turns but I am definitely liking what I'm seeing. Kudos to the designer. I hope this one's a success so that this system can be applied to other battles. (Play snap on right.)" - William J.